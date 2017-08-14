FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 8:19 PM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-Famous Dave's Of America Q2 loss per share $0.18 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Famous Dave's Of America Inc:

* Famous Dave's Of America, Inc. Reports results for second quarter fiscal 2017

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue fell 8.8 percent to $25.3 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Qtrly comparable sales decline of 2.2%

* Q2 loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Famous Dave's Of America Inc qtrly‍ franchise-operated comparable restaurant sales improved to 3.2 percent from 4.3 percent in Q2 of fiscal 2016​

* Famous Dave's Of America Inc - ‍in Q2 of 2017, recorded $3.5 million of asset impairment, estimated lease termination and other closing costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

