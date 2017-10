Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc

* Fanhua announces change of chairman of the board

* Fanhua Inc - ‍Chunlin Wang, chief executive officer of co, has been appointed by company’s board to be chairman​

* Fanhua Inc - Chunlin Wang fills vacancy left by resignation of Yinan Hu

* Fanhua Inc - ‍ Yinan Hu will remain a director of company​