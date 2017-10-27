BRIEF-Fanhua announces spin-off of its P&C insurance subsidiaries

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc
* Fanhua announces spin-off of its P&C insurance subsidiaries
* Fanhua - to sell equity interests in Fanhua Times Sales & Service and its P&C insurance units for total consideration of about RMB222 million
* Fanhua Inc- starting Oct. 1, co will no longer charge insurance companies commissions, pay commissions to sales agents for P&C insurance business
* Fanhua Inc - impact on its operating profit and net profit should be limited from deal
* Fanhua-Due to transition, expects substantial decline in total revenues and commission costs, while gross margin is expected to improve significantly
* Fanhua - to sell equity interests in fanhua times sales & service and its P&C insurance units to Beijing Cheche Technology