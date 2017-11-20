FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fanhua qtrly ‍diluted net income per ADS RMB 1.77​
Sections
Featured
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Zimbabwe
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Germany
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2017 / 10:00 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Fanhua qtrly ‍diluted net income per ADS RMB 1.77​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fanhua Inc:

* Fanhua reports third quarter 2017 unaudited financial results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q3 revenue fell 9.6 percent to RMB 1.1 billion

* Fanhua Inc qtrly ‍diluted net income per ADS RMB 1.77​

* Fanhua Inc - expects its operating income to be no less than RMB60.0 million for four quarter of 2017​

* Fanhua Inc - ‍on November 19, 2017, Fanhua’s board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.01 per ordinary share, or US$0.20 per ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.