BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.16 bln Connecticut Avenue Securities Risk Sharing deal
November 14, 2017 / 8:29 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.16 bln Connecticut Avenue Securities Risk Sharing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Fannie Mae prices $1.161 billion Connecticut Avenue securities risk sharing deal

* Says ‍CAS series 2017-C07, a $1.2 billion note offering, is scheduled to settle on November 21, 2017​

* Says ‍expect to continue regular benchmark issuance of CAS notes in 2018, subject to market conditions​

* Says ‍priced its seventh credit risk sharing transaction of 2017 under its Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

