BRIEF-Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 2.7 pct in Sept‍​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae’s book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 2.7 percent in September‍​

* Fannie Mae - the conventional single-family serious delinquency rate increased two basis points to 1.01 percent in September‍​

* Fannie Mae - the multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.03 percent in September‍​

* Fannie Mae - Fannie Mae completed 6,003 loan modifications in September‍​