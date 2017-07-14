FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of underlying assets
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of underlying assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd-

* Discloseable Transactions Disposal Of Underlying Assets

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire IFEL underlying assets at ifel consideration of rmb1.49 billion

* ‍IFEL and purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement​

* Anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group would realise a net gain of approximately rmb670,000

* ‍FETJ and Minsheng Tonghui Asset Management​ as purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* FETJ to sell and purchaser to acquire fetj underlying assets at fetj consideration of rmb933.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.