BRIEF-Far East Horizon announces disposal of assets

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* Fetj and tianfeng securities entered into fetj assets disposal agreement

* Anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group would realise net gain of about rmb1 million

* Tianfeng securities co to acquire ifel underlying assets at ifel consideration of rmb2.25 billion

* Unit and tianfeng securities co entered into ifel assets disposal agreement

* Fetj to sell fetj underlying assets at consideration of rmb1.36 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: