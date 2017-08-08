FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Far East Horizon says unit enters FETJ assets disposal agreement
August 8, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Far East Horizon says unit enters FETJ assets disposal agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* FETJ, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* Pursuant to fetj disposal, fetj to sell and purchaser to acquire fetj underlying assets at fetj consideration of rmb724.1 million

* IFEL has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire ifel underlying assets at ifel consideration of rmb254.7 million

* Anticipated that upon completion of ifel disposal and fetj disposal, group would realise a net gain of approximately rmb200 thousand

* Unit entered into first assets disposal agreement on sept 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

