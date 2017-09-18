BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered entered into assets disposal agreement with China International Capital

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* Discloseable transactions disposal Of underlying Assets

* IFEL and China International Capital Corp Ltd entered into assets disposal agreement

* Far East Horizon - Anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group would realise net gain of about RMB 1.2 million

* Consideration for IFEL assets disposal agreement RMB 1.53 billion

* Unit FETJ and purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* Far East Horizon Ltd - China International Capital Corporation agreed to acquire FETJ underlying assets at FETJ consideration of RMB809.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: