FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered entered into assets disposal agreement with China International Capital
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2017 / 10:17 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered entered into assets disposal agreement with China International Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* Discloseable transactions disposal Of underlying Assets

* IFEL and China International Capital Corp Ltd entered into assets disposal agreement

* Far East Horizon - Anticipated that upon completion of disposal, group would realise net gain of about RMB 1.2 million

* Consideration for IFEL assets disposal agreement RMB 1.53 billion

* Unit FETJ and purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* Far East Horizon Ltd - China International Capital Corporation agreed to acquire FETJ underlying assets at FETJ consideration of RMB809.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.