Feb 1 (Reuters) - Far Eastern New Century Corp :

* Says its unit FAR EASTERN INVESTMENT (H) plans to buy properties located in the U.S. and a batch of equipments from M & G Polymers USA, LLC and M & G USA Corporation, with total transaction amount of $33.5 million

