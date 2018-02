Feb 7 (Reuters) - Farm Pride Foods Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS 2018H1 EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $4.0 MILLION AND $4.5 MILLION​

* ‍ EXPECTED REDUCTION OF 2018 H1 TRADING EBITDA WOULD BE A IN EXCESS OF 40% COMPARED WITH 2017 H1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: