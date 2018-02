Feb 6 (Reuters) - Farmer Bros Co:

* FARMER BROS. CO. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.09

* Q2 SALES ROSE 20.4 PERCENT TO $167.4 MILLION

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $1.13