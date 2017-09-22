FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Farmland Partners acquires California farmland for $110 mln
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 22, 2017 / 12:53 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Farmland Partners acquires California farmland for $110 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland Partners announces $110 mln acquisition of California farmland

* Says ‍at closing of acquisition, co will enter into a 25-year triple-net lease agreement with Olam on a revenue share basis​

* Farmland Partners - entered into agreements to acquire from Olam International Ltd approximately 5,100 acres of permanent crop farmland in California

* Says ‍during term of agreement, Olam will operate and maintain properties and improvements​

* Farmland Partners Inc - ‍properties are located in California’s central valley and are dedicated to production of almonds, pistachios and walnuts​

* Farmland Partners Inc - expect leases in 2018 to be accretive to portfolio relative to cost of recently issued preferred security​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

