Jan 17 (Reuters) - Fastenal Co:

* MPANY REPORTS 2017 ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $149.0 MILLION IN 2018​

* QTRLY NET SALES $1,088.5 MILLION VERSUS $947.9 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED NET EPS WOULD HAVE BEEN $0.45 IF WE EXCLUDED DISCRETE ITEMS THAT BENEFITED OUR TAX RATE IN Q4 OF 2017​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.08 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S