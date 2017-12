Dec 8 (Reuters) - Fasteps Co Ltd

* Says co’s Tokyo-based wholly owned virtual currency unit plans to sign business alliance agreement with CurrencyPort Limited

* Says two entities will cooperate on establishment and operation of virtual currency office

* Says unit plans to set up Hong Kong-based JV with partner in December instead of November previously

* Previous news was disclosed on Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BjhHYv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)