BRIEF-Fasteps unit to set up JV Bit One Hong Kong with partners

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Fasteps Co Ltd

* Says Tokyo-based virtual currency unit scraps establishment of JV with an internet service firm and the previous plan was disclosed on Oct. 31

* Says the unit will set up a JV named Bit One Hong Kong Ltd., with an internet service firm, SED Capital Pte Limited, DSS AuthentiChain Limited, in Mid-January, 2018, to operate virtual currency exchange in Hong Kong

* Says the unit will hold 75 percent stake in the JV after establishment

