Sept 29 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Fastjet Plc

* PLACED 104,428,724 NEW SHARES AT A PRICE OF 20 PENCE PER SHARE RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF US$28.0M

* ‍PLACING CONDUCTED BY WAY OF ABB, LIBERUM CAPITAL LIMITED ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER ON PLACING​

* IN AGGREGATE, PLACING AND SUBSCRIPTION HAVE RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF US$44.2M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)