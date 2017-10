Oct 9 (Reuters) - FASTOUT INT AB:

* DECIDES TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF NO MORE THAN SEK 6.7 MILLION​

* IN RIGHTS ISSUE, SIX EXISTING SHARES ENTITLE TO SUBSCRIPTION OF ONE NEW SHARE TO SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 0.70 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION IN RIGHTS ISSUE RUNS FROM OCTOBER 18 TO NOVEMBER 1, 2017