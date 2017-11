Oct 31 (Reuters) - FASTPARTNER AB:

* ‍ACQUIRES 3 COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES IN UPPSALA AND DIVESTS 5 RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES IN GÄVLE ​

* 3 ACQUIRED PROPERTIES HAVE A PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 480 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION OF DEFERRED TAX

* 3 ACQUIRED PROPERTIES HAVE A PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 480 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION OF DEFERRED TAX

* ‍5 DIVESTED PROPERTIES IN GÄVLE HAVE A PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 130 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION OF DEFERRED TAX