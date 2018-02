BRIEF-FastPartner Adjusts Its Financial Targets And Financial Policy

Feb 21 (Reuters) - FASTPARTNER AB:

* ‍FASTPARTNER ADJUSTS ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS AND ITS FINANCIAL POLICY

* RETURN ON EQUITY DURING FIVE-YEAR PERIOD TO AMOUNT TO AT LEAST 15 PERCENT PER YEAR

* FINANCIAL GOAL TO INCREASE PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PER COMMON SHARE WITH 10 PERCENT PR YEAR

* UPDATED FINANCIAL POLICY: INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO SHALL EXCEED 2.0 TIMES​

* UPDATED FINANCIAL POLICY: ‍NET DEBT IN RELATION TO EBITDA SHALL BE LESS THAN 10 TIMES​