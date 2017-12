BRIEF-Fat Brands Begins To Execute On International Expansion Strategy, To Expand In Japan

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Fat Brands Inc:

* FAT BRANDS BEGINS TO EXECUTE ON INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION STRATEGY: SETS SIGHTS ON JAPAN; ANNOUNCES CO-BRANDED FATBURGER AND BUFFALO’S EXPRESS RESTAURANT WITH FATBAR IN TOKYO‘S SHIBUYA DISTRICT

* FAT BRANDS INC - ANNOUNCE THAT COMPANY WILL OPEN ITS FIRST JAPAN LOCATION IN APRIL 2018

* FAT BRANDS - ANTICIPATED THAT DEALS TO BE EXECUTED IN 2018 FOR NOT ONLY FATBURGER AND BUFFALO‘S EXPRESS, BUT ALSO FOR PONDEROSA & BONANZA STEAKHOUSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: