Dec 22 (Reuters) - FAURECIA:

* TO PURCHASE HUG ENGINEERING AND BECOME MAJOR PLAYER IN DEPOLLUTION SYSTEMS FOR HIGH HORSEPOWER ENGINES

* ‍AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SWISS COMPANY HUG ENGINEERING​

* ‍CLOSING OF THIS TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO OCCUR DURING Q1 OF 2018​