BRIEF-Faurecia signs joint venture with BYD

Oct 31 (Reuters) - FAURECIA SA:

* REG-FAURECIA SIGNS A JOINT VENTURE WITH BYD FOR SEATING SOLUTIONS

* ‍FAURECIA, NEW JOINT VENTURE SHENZHEN FAURECIA AUTOMOTIVE PARTS CO., LTD. TO BE OWNED 70% FAURECIA - 30% BYD)

* FAURECIA AND PIONEERING CHINESE ELECTRIC VEHICLE OEM NEW JV EXPECTED TO GENERATE SALES REACHING 2.4 BILLION RMB BY 2020​

* ‍FAURECIA CEO SAYS NEW CHINESE JV WILL ACCELERATE FAURECIA'S GROWTH WITH CHINESE OEMS, WHICH WILL REACH 40% OF GROUP'S SALES IN CHINA BY 202​