July 19 (Reuters) - Faurecia:

* FAURECIA TAKES MAJORITY SHARE IN CHINESE INFOTAINMENT LEADER JIANGXI COAGENT ELECTRONICS

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE BEFORE END OF 2017

‍TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.45 BILLION RMB (193 MILLION EUROS).