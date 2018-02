Feb 8 (Reuters) - Fawer Automotive Parts Ltd Co :

* SAYS IT SIGNS MOU WITH SIEMENS AND VALEO‘S JV ON NEW ENERGY VEHICLE-RELATED COOPERATION

* SAYS IT WILL SET UP NEW ENERGY VEHICLE-RELATED FIRM IN CHINA WITH THE JV Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2E8zSvD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)