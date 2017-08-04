BRIEF-FBD reports H1 profit of 11.9 mln eur, says bearish on Brexit

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fbd

* FBD reports H1 profit before tax of €11.9m

* FBD says underlying improvement in loss ratios from better risk selection and improved price adequacy

* FBD H1 gross written premium up 4.9% to €189.7m ; combined operating ratio of 93.1%

* FBD says on track to deliver targeted returns on capital; reports strong progress on strategic objectives

* CEO tells journalists that Irish claims inflation is moderating, but stabilisation mainly in large awards not injuries board and out-of-court settlements

* CEO says is bearish on impact of Brexit on Ireland; says ‘difficult to watch’ poor progress in negotiations Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)