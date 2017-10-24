FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FBD set to hit ROE target early despite Storm Ophelia impact
October 24, 2017 / 6:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-FBD set to hit ROE target early despite Storm Ophelia impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fbd Holdings Plc

* ‍Overall net impact to income statement from storm ophelia expected 4 million to 6 million euros after payment of an additional reinsurance​

* ‍Despite impact of storm ophelia, other recent weather related claims, continue to see steady improvement in financial performance​

* ‍Now on course to deliver our targeted “low double digit return on equity” earlier than previously indicated​

* ‍If remainder of 2017 is reasonably benign in weather terms, we believe this return is achievable in this financial year​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

