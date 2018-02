Feb 8 (Reuters) - FBL Financial Group Inc:

* FBL FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.33

* Q4 EPS REFLECTS A ONE-TIME BENEFIT FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 ENACTED DECEMBER 22, 2017 OF $85.8 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $183 MILLION VERSUS $184.2 MILLION

* “WELL POSITIONED AS WE MOVE FORWARD IN 2018” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: