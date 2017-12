Dec 29 (Reuters) - Fc Global Realty Inc:

* FC GLOBAL REALTY- ON DEC 22 ENTERED INTO A SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OPPORTUNITY FUND I-SS, LLC - SEC FILING

* FC GLOBAL- UNDER DEAL OPPORTUNITY FUND MAY INVEST UPTO $15 MILLION IN CO IN EXCHANGE FOR SHARES OF NEWLY DESIGNATED SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK AT $1/SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2ChlFiq)