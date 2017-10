Oct 12 (Reuters) - FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO FUTEBOL SAD :

* BUYS ADDITIONAL 60 PERCENT OF ECONOMIC RIGHTS OF VINCENT ABOUBAKAR FROM FOOTBALL CLUB LORIENT BRETAGNE SUD FOR 7.2 MILLION EUROS

* EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH VINCENT ABOUBAKAR UNTIL END-JUNE 2021, KEEPS TERMINATION CLAUSE AT 50.0 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2g4a09O

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)