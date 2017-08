June 12 (Reuters) - FUTEBOL CLUBE DO PORTO FUTEBOL SAD :

* TRANSFERS ANDRE SILVA TO AC MILAN FOR 38.0 MILLION EUROS

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES VARIABLE REMUNERATION, SO THAT THE OVERALL TRANSFER AMOUNT MAY REACH 40.0 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2rmUAAY

