October 24, 2017 / 8:34 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-FCB Financial Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - FCB Financial Holdings Inc

* FCB Financial Holdings Inc surpasses $10 billion in assets and reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 revenue $86.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $86 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FCB Financial Holdings Inc - ‍net interest income totaled $75.8 million in Q3 of 2017, an increase of 5 pct from $71.9 million in Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

