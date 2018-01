Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fcb Financial Holdings Inc:

* FCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $88 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $87.5 MILLION

* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $78.1 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, AN INCREASE OF 3% FROM $75.8 MILLION IN Q3 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: