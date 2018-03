March 6 (Reuters) -

* FCC’S AJIT PAI TWEETS: PROPOSING TO DEVOTE ALMOST $1 BILLION TOWARD RESTORING, EXPANDING COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS IN PUERTO RICO, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

* FCC'S AJIT PAI SAYS PROPOSING A $750 MILLION UNIENDO A PUERTO RICO FUND AND A $204 MILLION CONNECT USVI FUND Source text: (bit.ly/2tkRZxB)