July 20 (Reuters) - FCR IMMOBILIEN AG (IPO-FCR.DE)

* FY EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS, EBIT 2.3 MILLION EUROS, EBT 0.8 MILLION EUROS‍​

* FY REVENUES IN THE FCR GROUP AT EUR 12.1 MILLION