Dec 11 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) TO REVIEW GALCANEZUMAB FOR THE PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS

