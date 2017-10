Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Nv

* FDA accepts new drug application for Methylene Blue MMX and sets PDUFA date for May 21, 2018

* Aries Pharmaceuticals Inc says U.S. FDA has set a PDUFA date of May 21, 2018, for its decision on new drug application for Methylene Blue MMX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: