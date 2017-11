Nov 9 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

* FDA accepts Otsuka’s resubmission to support a regulatory review of Tolvaptan in the treatment of ADPKD

* Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd - ‍April 2018 is anticipated completion timing of FDA's review based on PDUFA timeline ​