Oct 9 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application for Prolia® (denosumab) in glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis

* Amgen Inc - ‍FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) action date of May 28, 2018​

* Amgen Inc - ‍adverse events and serious adverse events were similar between treatment groups and consistent with known safety profile of Prolia​