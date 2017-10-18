FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FDA approves Gilead's CAR-T cell therapy
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 18, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-FDA approves Gilead's CAR-T cell therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration -

* FDA approves CAR-T cell therapy to treat adults with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma

* FDA says granted approval of Yescarta to Kite Pharma Inc

* FDA says Yescarta carries a boxed warning for Cytokine release syndrome‍​

* FDA says due to risk of CRS and neurologic toxicities, Yescarta is being approved with risk evaluation and mitigation strategy

* FDA says it is requiring that hospitals and their associated clinics that dispense Yescarta be specially certified Source text : (bit.ly/2xPe0Xb) Further company coverage:

