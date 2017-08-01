FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-FDA approves Idhifa for treating relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 1, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-FDA approves Idhifa for treating relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA-Approved Idhifa (Enasidenib) for treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with specific genetic mutation

* U.S. FDA - granted approval of Idhifa to Celgene corporation, granted approval of the realtime IDH2 assay to Abbott Laboratories

* U.S. FDA-Idhifa approved for use with companion diagnostic realtime IDH2 assay which is used to detect specific mutations in IDH2 gene in AML patients

* FDA-Prescribing information for Idhifa includes boxed warning, adverse reaction called Differentiation Syndrome can occur,can be fatal if not treated Source text: (bit.ly/2uRex7M) Further company coverage:

