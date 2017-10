Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA approves new treatment for adults with relapsed follicular lymphoma

* Granted the approval of Aliqopa to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Inc​

* Granted accelerated approval to Aliqopa for treatment of adults with relapsed follicular lymphoma who have received at least 2 prior treatments Source text: (bit.ly/2xBgW98) Further company coverage: