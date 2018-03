March 5 (Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc:

* FDA APPROVES PDUFA FEE WAIVER FOR GIMOTI™ NEW DRUG APPLICATION

* FDA GRANTED ITS REQUEST FOR SMALL BUSINESS WAIVER OF PDUFA FEE OF ABOUT $2.4 MILLION FOR ITS TREATMENT GIMOTI

* COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO FILE GIMOTI NDA NEXT QUARTER

* LOOK FORWARD TO POTENTIAL U.S. PRODUCT LAUNCH IN 2019 OF GIMOTI

* AS CO REVIEWS 2018 BUDGET, ABLE TO EXTEND CASH RUNWAY INTO OCTOBER 2018