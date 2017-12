Dec 21 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA APPROVES REMOVAL OF BOXED WARNING FROM SOME INHALED MEDICATIONS USED TO TREAT ASTHMA AND CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE

* FDA - ALERTING ABOUT NEW INFORMATION FOR CLASS OF MEDICATIONS KNOWN AS LONG-ACTING BETA AGONISTS USED IN COMBINATION WITH ICS MEDICINES TO TREAT ASTHMA

* FDA - LABELING OF MEDICINES THAT CONTAIN AN ICS AND LABA WILL RETAIN WARNING & PRECAUTION RELATED TO THE RISK OF USING LABAS WITHOUT AN ICS FOR ASTHMA Source text: [bit.ly/2kyGo7n]