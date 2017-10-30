BRIEF-FDA approves roll-over combination study of BriaVax with pembrolizumab

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Briacell Therapeutics Corp

* FDA approves the roll-over combination study with checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapies to allow continued access to BriaVax in patients with advanced breast cancer

* Briacell Therapeutics - ‍FDA approved roll-over combination study of BriaVax with pembrolizumab or ipilimumab

* Briacell- ‍FDA approved roll-over combination study for patients previously treated with BriaVax from Phase I/IIa clinical trial in advanced breast cancer​