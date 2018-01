Jan 5 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* FDA APPROVES XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR THE PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* AMGEN INC - APPROVAL IS BASED ON DATA FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 '482 STUDY WHICH ENROLLED 1,718 PATIENTS