BRIEF-FDA Commissioner Issues Statement On New Policy Steps For Public Warning And Notification Of Recalls

Jan 18 (Reuters) - FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLIEB :

* FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLIEB ISSUES STATEMENT ON NEW POLICY STEPS FOR STRENGTHENING PUBLIC WARNING AND NOTIFICATION OF RECALLS

* FDA COMMISSIONER SAYS DRAFT GUIDANCE OUTLINES CIRCUMSTANCES WHEN A COMPANY SHOULD ISSUE A PUBLIC WARNING ABOUT A RECALL

* FDA COMMISSIONER SAYS DEVELOPING NEW FDA POLICY ON WHAT INFORMATION FDA WILL MAKE AVAILABLE TO HELP PUBLIC IDENTIFY HAZARDOUS RECALLED FOOD

* FDA COMMISSIONER SAYS GUIDANCE ALSO DESCRIBES GENERAL TIMELINE FOR COS TO ISSUE RECALL WARNING, DISCUSSES WHAT INFO SHOULD BE ADDED IN PUBLIC WARNING Source text : ( bit.ly/2DoCn0K )