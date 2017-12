Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW APPROACH TO GET CRITICAL UPDATES REGARDING ANTIBIOTICS, ANTIFUNGAL DRUGS TO HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS

* FDA SAYS CREATED WEBSITE PROVIDING DIRECT & TIMELY ACCESS TO INFORMATION ABOUT WHEN BACTERIAL/FUNGAL INFECTIONS ARE LIKELY TO RESPOND TO A SPECIFIC DRUG