March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS FDA, EUROPEAN UNION SET IN MOTION STEPS ALLOWING MOLLUSCAN SHELLFISH TRADE BETWEEN THE U.S. AND THE EU “FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS”

* U.S. FDA SAYS SPECIFICALLY, FDA PUBLISHED PROPOSED DETERMINATION THAT SAFETY CONTROLS IN EU REGARDING MOLLUSCAN SHELLFISH TRADE ARE EQUIVALENT TO U.S.‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Gb17b3)